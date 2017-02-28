Water main break closes Emily Carr Middle School
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is one of the boards warning parents of service withdrawals.
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 10:58AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 28, 2017 11:03AM EST
Emily Carr Middle School in Gloucester is closed for the day Tuesday after a water main break.
In a statement, the Ottawa Carleton District School Board said school buses would return students to their bus stops.
Students whose parents couldn't be reached will remain at the school until their families can arrange pickup, the board said.