

CTV Ottawa





Uber riders and UberEATS consumers in Canada will likely see their smartphone app offer a tipping option by the end of the year.

On Tuesday, Uber started offering an in-app tipping feature for riders and food consumers in Seattle, Minneapolis and Houston. The move is part of a "180 Days of Change campaign" expected to roll out in Canada, too, by the end of 2017.

This work is starting in the US, but our focus is absolutely global," said Susie Heath, a Senior Communications Associate with Uber Canada. "Nearly every feature we are building and shipping over the next 180 days is being built for a global audience, and many -- if not most -- will be available internationally by the end of the year."

Once activated, the new tipping option will prompt users at the end of their ride to add a tip of $1, $2, $5 or a custom amount. The tips, Uber said, can be added up to 30 days after the trip and will be anonymous.

Drivers will get every penny and the company says they will also be able to cash out tips and earnings at their convenience. Right now, drivers allegedly get paid by Uber roughly once a week.

John Hennessy has been driving with Uber in Ottawa for about one year. He said roughly 20 per cent of his customers want to tip but just don't know how.

"It's always an awkward moment when they don't know how to do it; whether they should pull out cash or do it through the software," he said. "I think it's a good idea but I'm not really fixed on it right now. The people who are going to tip are going to tip anyway."

Hennessy said the move is a step in the right direction and will provide some supplementary income to drivers.

Brian McGregor, a former Uber driver, called the move a "step in the right direction." He said wages for Ottawa drivers have been cut three times since the company launched.

"It's a good step to renewing the rocky relationship Uber has had with its drivers worldwide."

The move to add tipping comes just a few weeks after Uber CEO's stepped aside after allegations of sexual abuse and sexism within the company.

As part of its 180 Days of Change, the company is also making several other changes: