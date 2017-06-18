

Newstalk 580 CFRA, CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are investigating after two teenage girls were killed and two other teens were injured after a rollover in Stittsville Sunday night.

Ottawa Fire says they got the call from police that a vehicle left the road and entered a tree-filled area near 7025 Fernbank Road just before 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters said four people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and three of were found unconscious.

Firefighters had to extricate all the patients, including the two 17-year-old girls, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics say another 17-year-old girl was transported to hospital for traumatic injuries, and is in serious but stable condition.

An 18-year-old boy was also found with traumatic injuries, and was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say Fernbank Rd. from Jinkinson Rd. to West Ridge Dr. is currently closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.