

by Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





After four alleged incidents of abuse at one of the city's long term care homes, three people have been fired.

This according to a memo sent to council and the mayor on Thursday from the General Manager of Community and Social Services.

In the memo, Janice Burelle writes that an investigation was launched after a camera set up in a patient's room reportedly caught an employee's verbal abuse.

The other two employees were fired for not coming forward about the alleged abuse.

Burelle says that there will be a third party review of the city's four long term care homes to find what steps need to be taken to ensure the safety of all residents.

Additional training on the city's abuse policy will be mandatory for all staff at long term care homes.