KINGSTON -- The mother of a three-year-old boy who spent three days in the woods north of Kingston, Ont. is praising the "unrelenting dedication' of OPP search teams, adding her son "miraculously defied all odds."

Katherine Leyton issued a statement on Twitter Thursday, one day after Jude Leyton was found by a member of the OPP Emergency Response Team searching the woods in South Frontenac.

"We can't begin to express how we feel to have our incredible, resilient son Jude back safe in our arms. Our entire extended family is beyond elated after what was undoubtedly the worst experience of our lives," said Katherine Leyton.

"Jude was returned to us due to the unrelenting dedication and perseverance of the OPP’s Search and Rescue Ground, Air, and Underwater teams and tireless effort of community volunteer searchers, firefighters and paramedics."

Jude Leyton went missing Sunday morning at his family's fishing resort on Canoe Lake Road near Westport, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police, including helicopter, marine units and volunteer search and rescue teams spent three days searching the wooded area for the toddler.

Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, a four-person search team found Jude about a kilometre away from the cottage. OPP Const. Scott McNames told CTV News Ottawa Thursday that he was tagging a tree when he saw the boy's distinctive blue jacket a short distance away.

"I said to (Const. Grey Verney), 'there’s something blue up there,' and he ran up ahead, and I came up beside him and he said, 'it’s him,'" said McNames.

Leyton was thirsty when found by officers. He was transported to Kingston General Hospital for assessment by doctors.

McNames says officers never gave up hope they would find Jude alive, adding the moment the toddler was reunited with his parents stands out in his mind.

"They came down the trail. They came and met us before we got back to the cottage. And yeah, it was nice to give him to his mom and dad. Very nice moment," McNames says.

"Needless to say, they were very happy. We all were."

Katherine Leyton said Jude is recovering well at hospital, posting photos of the three-year-old eating and sleeping.

"Our sweet Jude miraculously defied all odds and we are overwhelmed by and profoundly grateful for the thoughts, prayers, and unwavering hope from everyone touched by his loss and recovery," said Leyton.

"Thank you all - we owe you everything."