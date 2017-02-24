

CTV Ottawa





All aboard Ottawa's Stage 2 Light Rail project.

The $3.6 billion project sailed through the city's finance committee in less than six hours.

The project will have trains travel to Trim Road in the east, Moodie Drive in the west and to Riverside South.

There's also a link to the Ottawa airport and a train station planned for the E.Y.Centre.

The city's timetable LRT Stage 2 shows completion of the Trillium Line extension to Riverside South in 2021.

The O-Train will be shut down for 16 months during construction.

The eastern construction to Trim Road in Orleans is scheduled to be done by 2022 and to Moodie Drive by 2023.

Highway 174 and Highway 417 from Maitland Avenue to the Highway 416 extension will also be widened during construction.