OTTAWA -- Two people are facing charges after Ottawa Police seized drugs, cash and a firearm from an Ottawa home.

On Wednesday, the Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Frobisher Lane. Police say officers discovered a crime handgun, cannabis, cocaine and a large quantity of cash in the home.

Jason Campbell, 31, of Ottawa and Avril Campbell, 63, of Ottawa face several charges.

Anyone with information about drug offences is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Drug Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5080.