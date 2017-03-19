On Monday, travellers coming into Ottawa Airport from another country will use the new self-service border kiosks, according to the federal government.

This means international travellers will no longer need to fill out paper declaration forms to enter Canada at the Ottawa International Airport. Travellers will instead complete an on-screen declaration, and confirm their identity using facial recognition by comparing a person’s face to the image on the individuals passport.

Those looking to save additional time can complete their declaration in advance using the CanBorder - eDeclaration mobile app, which they can then upload upon arrival to the kiosk using a confirmation code.

"Smart border management includes leveraging technology to improve security and help reduce wait times at Canada's busiest airports,” said Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

“The Government of Canada is committed to using digital tools to improve services to Canadians and international travellers, ensuring smooth and efficient airport experiences.”

The technology is expected to be in all major airports in Canada by the end of the year.