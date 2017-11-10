Record breaking cold temperatures
Colder than normal temperatures hit Ottawa. With the wind-chill this morning it felt like -16.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 5:13AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 10, 2017 9:00AM EST
Record breaking cold temperatures are gripping Ottawa to wrap up the work week.
The temperature of -9.9C at 5 a.m. broke the record for coldest November 10 in Ottawa history. The previous record was -9C in 1995.
Ottawa was also the coldest world capital at 5 a.m.
A cold front moved into Ottawa Thursday night. Ottawa received 1.6 mm of rain and 1 cm of snow, before the temperatures started to drop.
The temperature dropped from 1C at 10 p.m. to 8.3C by 3 a.m.
By 9 a.m. the temperature was -11C in Ottawa.