

CTV Ottawa





A plan to process Quebec construction waste at the Carp Road landfill has been dumped.

Waste Management's Director of Public Affairs, Wayne French, explained the decision in a note to Ottawa City Council today.

"The purpose of this note is to notify you all that, after discussing the matter with the City and the Ministry, we have decided not to proceed with our proposal to include portions of Québec within the service area for the West Carleton Environmental Centre and that we will as soon as practicable take such steps as are necessary to amend the ECA accordingly". French

Residents in Kanata and Stittsville had just begun a campaign to stop the plan for Quebec waste.

They warned of a convoy of garbage trucks heading through downtown Ottawa streets and bridges headed for a dump within close promity of residential neighbourhoods and the Canadian Tire Centre.

The City of Ottawa served notice that it would appeal the decision from the Ontario Ministry of Enviornment to approve the Quebec waste.

Last week, Waste Management stated it would reconsider that plan before finally dumping it today.