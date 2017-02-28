Alysha Puro knows the pain of potholes.

Driving home from work on Carling Ave. on Friday, Puro heard a huge bang after hitting a large pothole.

"It had to have been at least a foot deep and there was no way to avoid it without causing an accident," recalls Puro.

She continued on her way, but didn't realize the damage that had been done until she got home. When she brought her car into the repair shop on Monday, they discovered a damaged tire rod and tire rim. It's going to cost her $600 to fix.

"I don't make a ton of money. I'm a nanny, so it's $600 out of my pocket that I've not necessarily budgeted for," she says.

Puro is not alone. City crews have filled over 21,000 potholes in January and February this year. The total for the season is close to 30,000 and it's not even March.

"Lots of people are upset when you hit a pothole and you're in for a big repair bill," says Phil Tighe, a manager at the Midas on Bronson Ave.

Midas is already busy with drivers who need repairs because of potholes. Broken tires, suspension problems and damaged rims are the most common issues.

"The impact damage from hitting the pothole will bend the rim," Tighe says. "Once it's bent, it's usually unsaveable."

Bills can range from a couple of hundred dollars to ones like Kate Murphy's, who told CTV on Twitter that she spent $1800 for repairs after hitting a pothole in November.

Sometimes hitting the pothole is better than the alternative.

"Some people getting into accidents trying to avoid potholes end up causing more damage to their car than they would've just hit it," says Tighe.

If you have a pothole to report, you can call the City of Ottawa using 3-1-1.