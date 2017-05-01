Police searching for suspect after downtown stabbing
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 12:46AM EDT
Ottawa Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed Sunday night.
Police say it happened near the corner of Rideau St. and Dalhouise St. around 5:30 pm. There was an altercation between two men which ended with one of them being stabbed.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police are now searching for a suspect described as a Middle Eastern man, 40-50 years old, 5'6" with curly black hair and a thin build. He was wearing a blue baseball hat with a green jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police or Crimestoppers.