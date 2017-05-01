

Ottawa Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed Sunday night.

Police say it happened near the corner of Rideau St. and Dalhouise St. around 5:30 pm. There was an altercation between two men which ended with one of them being stabbed.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are now searching for a suspect described as a Middle Eastern man, 40-50 years old, 5'6" with curly black hair and a thin build. He was wearing a blue baseball hat with a green jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police or Crimestoppers.