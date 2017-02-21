Police searching for person of interest in alleged assault
Police are looking for this person of interest in an assault investigation.
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 4:11PM EST
Police are searching for a person of interest in relation to an aggravated assault in Centretown last month.
Police say the assault happened in the 400 block of MacLaren Street on Jan. 10 around 12:30 a.m.
They are searching for a man they say was in the area at the time. He's described as 5-foot-8 with short black hair, wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo and a dark winter jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police Det. Velho Mannix at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.