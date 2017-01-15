

CTV Ottawa





A video of a heated altercation between a cyclist and driver in Centretown is getting a lot of attention.

The video was sent to 580 CFRA on Sunday morning, but the confrontation apparently happened at Bronson and Slater on January 11. It shows an argument of some sort and the cyclist trying to block the path of a silver car. The driver appears to get frustrated and continues to move forward, pushing the cyclist back. It’s not clear what happened leading up to the video being taken or what happened after the camera stopped rolling.

Ottawa Police tweeted late Sunday afternoon that they have investigated the incident and will not be laying any charges. Police say the complainant, who was not identified, did not want to pursue charges.

Cyclists and drivers in the city were shocked by the video, which now has more than 120,000 views on Facebook.

Cycling advocate and local councillor Jeff Leiper said the behaviour is abnormal in Ottawa and inappropriate.

"Words get exchanged and tempers flare, but this was a driver who was making a choice" Leiper said.

"It does not matter what happened before the camera started rolling. It is never acceptable to yield a 2,500 pound vehicle against a person," he added.