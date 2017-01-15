Police say no charges laid following altercation between cyclist and driver
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 1:34PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 15, 2017 7:00PM EST
A video of a heated altercation between a cyclist and driver in Centretown is getting a lot of attention.
The video was sent to 580 CFRA on Sunday morning, but the confrontation apparently happened at Bronson and Slater on January 11. It shows an argument of some sort and the cyclist trying to block the path of a silver car. The driver appears to get frustrated and continues to move forward, pushing the cyclist back. It’s not clear what happened leading up to the video being taken or what happened after the camera stopped rolling.
Ottawa Police tweeted late Sunday afternoon that they have investigated the incident and will not be laying any charges. Police say the complainant, who was not identified, did not want to pursue charges.
Cyclists and drivers in the city were shocked by the video, which now has more than 120,000 views on Facebook.
Cycling advocate and local councillor Jeff Leiper said the behaviour is abnormal in Ottawa and inappropriate.
"Words get exchanged and tempers flare, but this was a driver who was making a choice" Leiper said.
"It does not matter what happened before the camera started rolling. It is never acceptable to yield a 2,500 pound vehicle against a person," he added.
WATCH: Apparent standoff between cyclist and driver in downtown Ottawa. Thanks to the listener who sent this in. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/2dgwNRgkYf— Kristy Cameron (@CFRAKristy) January 15, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
Advertisement
Latest Videos
- Police say no charges laid following altercation between cyclist and driver
- Woman injured in townhouse fire
- Green flag goes up on Rideau Canal Skateway
- Ottawa woman facing charges for over $33,000 of defrauding
- Seatbelts and carseats helped save family's lives, paramedics say
- 40 seniors displaced after fire at Gatineau retirement residence
- East-end residents say government employees claiming street side spots
- Two men wanted after violent Centretown home invasion
Advertisement