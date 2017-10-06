

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say 29 commercial vehicles have been placed out of service following a two-day safety blitz Thursday and Friday.

Police conducted the blitz with the help of the Ministries of Transportation and the Environment. Seven CVSA-certified commercial motor vehicle inspectors conducted the vehicle inspections.

Over the two days, Ottawa Police say 62 inspections were conducted. In addition to the 29 vehicles being placed out of service, police say 54 charges were laid for things like moving violations, vehicle maintenance, load securement, and annual inspections.

Police say some of the most severe problems included a dump truck with several non-functional brake systems, and a tractor trailer with bald tires, which could lead to a tire blowout.

In early February, a 50-year-old Carleton Place man was killed when a tire flew off a tractor trailer and struck his van while he traveling on Highway 417. The driver of the tractor trailer and his employer were charged under the Highway Traffic Act.