Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 60-year-old man.

Charles Milstone was last seen on Friday Oct. 20, 2017 in the Vanier area.

He's described as white, 5'9" 180 pounds, and balding with long dark hair on the sides.

There was no description of his clothing available.

If you see Milstone, please contact police at at 613-230-6211. If you have information that could help police but do not know his current whereabouts, you're asked to please contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.