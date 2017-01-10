

UPDATE: The Ottawa Police Service would like to advise that Joshua Wales-Saunders was arrested today without incident by patrol officers.

Police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted on several arrest warrants.

Joshua Wales-Saunders, 28, is wanted on three arrest warrants and one bench warrant.

Ottawa Police describe him as a white male, 5-foot-11, 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Break & Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3515. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.