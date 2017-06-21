

CTV Ottawa





The countdown is on to Canada’s biggest party! Canada Day weekend is expected to be one of the biggest ever on Parliament Hill, with 500-thousand people expected to take in the Canada Day party.

“We are very prepared to accommodate the bigger crowds but it is going to be a long day,” says Canadian Heritage Spokesperson Natalie Huneault. Party-goers are being told to arrive to the Hill two to three hours before their favourite performance to ensure they have enough time to get through security.

There will be two security checkpoints set up at Parliament Hill, one at Elgin & Wellington, the other at Wellington & Bank.

“We can’t stress enough we’re going to have a full day of programming,” says Huneault, “it’s going to be non-stop no matter what time you arrive, you’re going to be fully entertained.”

Here’s what you need to know…

DO BRING:

Sunscreen, water, snacks (there will be NO food concessions on the Hill), soft cooler bags, blankets, lawn chairs

DON’T BRING:

Hard sided coolers, aerosol (no aerosol sunscreen), fireworks, scissors, knives, sporting equipment (bats, balls, helmets), umbrellas, tables, tripods, sticks, alcohol, drugs, brass knuckles, pepper-spray

Party-goers are being advised to pack their patience. There will be added security throughout the downtown, not just Parliament Hill.

“Our jurisdiction is outside the gates of the Hill,” says Ottawa’s Police Chief Charles Bordeleau, “we certainly are concerned about knapsacks that are left behind so if you can limit the amount of stuff you’re bringing downtown it will certainly help us.”

For a full list of Canada Day events: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/canada-day.html