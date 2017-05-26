

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The 2016 Grey Cup champion REDBLACKS have been given their championship rings.

The CFL unveiled the massive bling Friday night.

The team pulled off the Grey Cup win over the Calgary Stampeders last November, in only its third season as a franchise. The Stamps were the heavy favourites heading into the game, and even forced it into overtime before Ottawa got the win.

The championship rings feature the team’s signature R in the centre. They’re engraved on one side with the last name and number of each player. On the other side, you can see a motif of the Parliament buildings, TD Place Stadium, the 104th Grey Cup and the year 2016. On the inside of the ring, the final score of the REDBLACKS’ win over Calgary is displayed, but the ring also features the final score of the team’s East Final win over the Edmonton Eskimos.

The City of Ottawa is hosting the 105th Grey Cup at TD Place on November 26, 2017.