Ottawa Police searching for 39-year-old missing woman Mary Papatsie
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 11:44AM EDT
Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who has been missing since late April.
Mary Papatsie, 39, is an Inuit woman about 5-foot-3, between 140 and 160 pounds, with long straight brown hair.
She has a scar above her left eye from a piercing.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police missing person unit 613-236-1222 ext. 2355.
