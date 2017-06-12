

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who has been missing since late April.

Mary Papatsie, 39, is an Inuit woman about 5-foot-3, between 140 and 160 pounds, with long straight brown hair.

She has a scar above her left eye from a piercing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police missing person unit 613-236-1222 ext. 2355.