

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have laid charges in connection with a string of vending machine burglaries across the city.

Police have been investigating 29 complaints of money stolen from vending machines in places like schools, rec centres and apartment buildings between February 21 and May 22.

The cumulative loss was not disclosed but officers have called it "significant."

Investigators were seeking two suspects: a middle-aged white man with a medium height and build, and a white man in his 20s with a medium height and build.

Ottawa Police say one suspect was arrested Monday evening.

51-year-old Marc Leroux of Ottawa is facing four counts each of breaking and entering, mischief, and possession of breaking and entering tools, and three counts of theft under $5000.

Police say further charges are pending in this case, in connection with matters that are still under investigation.