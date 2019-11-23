OTTAWA - A local hockey team is stepping up to help an Ottawa woman who was the victim of a horrifying attack in Mexico.

The West Carleton Rivermen of the Eastern Ontario Super Hockey League will host 'Lexie Night' on December 6th. The fundraising game will raise money for Lexie York, who was viciously attacked in her Cancun area hotel room.

"It overwhelmed me when it happened," says Adrian Moyes, who owns and plays for the Rivermen. Moyes has known York since high school and his wife is close with her. York was a member of the couple's wedding party a few months ago.

"I didn't know how serious it was...I didn't know what kind of help she would need."

After taking a few days to think of ways to help, Moyes came up with the fundraiser. The game will be held at the Cavanagh Sensplex on Carp Road. Puck drop set for 8:30 p.m., with all of the money going to York and her family to help cover expenses during her recovery.

"Lexi is an incredible person," says Moyes. "She would go out of her way to help anybody, anytime, anywhere. You say what you need and she would go help you. That’s what I want to do for her."

There will be a silent auction during the game. Close to a dozen items have already been donated by the community, with more expected to roll in over the next two weeks. There will also be a raffle. Anyone who buys a ticket to the game will be entered, whether you attend the game or not. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance of the game by emailing westcarletonrivermen@gmail.com.