

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A 25-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds in an overnight disturbance outside a Lowertown bar.

Ottawa Police responded to a call for a shooting on Rideau Street, near Augusta Street, around 1:20 this morning.

At least one bullet casing was found.

Police say the victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit has taken over the investigation.