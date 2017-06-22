Ottawa Police investigating Lowertown shooting
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:17AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:38AM EDT
A 25-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds in an overnight disturbance outside a Lowertown bar.
Ottawa Police responded to a call for a shooting on Rideau Street, near Augusta Street, around 1:20 this morning.
At least one bullet casing was found.
Police say the victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit has taken over the investigation.
