

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police now say two men are in hospital, after each was stabbed several times Monday afternoon.

Police were called to Baseline Road at McWatters Road, just east of Greenbank, at around 3:10 p.m.

Both victims are men; one is 26, the other 35.

Police had previously described a single victim with life-threatening injuries, but officers now say there are two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is still no information on any suspects.