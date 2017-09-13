

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa man has been fined $12,500 for advertising illegal electrical work on Kijiji.

The Electrical Safety Authority says Yvon Richer was convicted and fined last month.

“ESA has dedicated resources to help combat contractors from doing electrical work without a licence which is what helped secure this conviction,” said Chief Public Safety Officer Scott Saint.

“It is also the responsibility of homeowners to do their homework and make sure the contractors they hire are properly licensed.”

Experts say they’re happy to see the ESA cracking down.

“It didn’t surprise me at all,” said Jeff Heuft with HPS Electrical Solutions.

“I get underbid quite often by handymen that claim to do electrical work so I’m glad to hear they are actually following up on this.”

The ESA is asking anyone who had work done by Richer to contact them at 1-877-372-7233 so they can coordinate an inspection.