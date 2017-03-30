

Ottawa's bid to host the Canada Summer Games in 2021 has failed.

Niagara was announced as the winning bid on Thursday, beating out Ottawa, Waterloo and Sudbury.

The announcement brings to an end a process that started last May, when the city announced its intent to bid on the Games.

“This experience has brought our community together and strengthened our well-established network of business partners, volunteers and stakeholders to support hosting other major, world-class events in the future," Mayor Jim Watson said in a statement following the announcement.

The mayor and other officials watched the Toronto announcement via live-stream at Centrepointe Studio Theatre on Thursday.