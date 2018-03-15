CTV Morning Live is giving you the chance to meet Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson.

Email pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to see the legendary singer-songwriter on Saturday, October 27 at the Arena at TD Place. You will also win a meet & greet with Hodgson.

Contest runs from Monday, March 19 at 5 a.m. to Friday, March 23 at 10 a.m. One grand prize winner will be selected after 10 a.m. on Friday, March 23.

Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson brings the 2018 Breakfast in America Tour to the Arena at TD Place on Saturday, October 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 23 at 10 a.m. at TDPlace.ca