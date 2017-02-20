

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa is one of Canada's most congested cities, according to a new study.

The study by Inrix, a global transportation analytics company, says Ottawans spent an average of 31.5 hours stuck in traffic during peak periods last year.

That trails only Montreal (52 hours), Toronto (45.6 hours) and St. John's (31.8 hours) among Canadian cities.

Ottawa also ranks 36th among 150 North American cities. Los Angeles, with commuters spending an average of 104 hours spent in traffic during peak periods last year.

The annual study analyzed more than 1,000 cities worlwide for congestion, though China and Japan were not included.