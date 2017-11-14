

Ottawa’s Jesse Luketa is vying for a spot in the 2018 Under Armour High School All-American game, and needs votes to secure the deal.

The Hunt Club area resident, who completed Grade 10 at St. Patrick's Catholic High School, is now committed to Penn State.

Luketa has made it to the final round of the online competition. The winner will go on to play in the game alongside some of the best high school seniors in the United States.

Online, Luketa says his “football dream is to use the game I so very much love as a tool to obtain a college degree and put myself into a position to be able to provide for my loved ones and most importantly be a factor in the community and give back!”

Voting takes place until Thursday.