

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





UPDATE 1:50 a.m.

Firefighters say the blaze caused approximately $50,000 in damages to the second floor of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and it is under investigation.

---

Ottawa Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at 111 Percy St. in Centretown.

They were called to the blaze just before 12:30 a.m.

They say the fire is in a three-storey L-shaped single-family home under renovations.

They declared a working fire upon their arrival after witnessing heavy smoke and flames on the second floor.

Crews currently have the fire under control but are still on the scene.

Paramedics, police, Enbridge, and Ottawa Hydro crews have all been dispatched to the fire.

A fire investigator is responding to the incident as well.

More to come.