The province is proposing tougher penalties for distracted driving.

Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca announced Wednesday the Liberal government will introduce legislation this fall.

One of the biggest changes in the new legislation could see a fine for careless drivers who cause death rise up to $50,000, and their licence taken away for up to 5 days.

Some other changes include:

- First offence for distracted driving includes a fine, and a licence suspension for 3 days.

- Drivers caught a third time will have licence suspended for 30 days and fined up to $3,000 and 6 demerit points. ‘

- Novice drivers -- those with a G1, G2, M1 or M2 licence -- convicted of three or more distracted driving offences would see their licence cancelled.

The current fine for distracted driving is between $300 and $1,000 dollars.

According to the government, one person is killed on Ontario's roads every 17 hours.