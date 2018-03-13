Charges laid after shooting investigation leads to police chase
CTV Ottawa, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 12:14AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 13, 2018 2:38PM EDT
Two men in their 20s are facing several firearms charges after Ottawa Police were called to investigate a report of a shooting.
Police say at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday, a victim was leaving a home on Hartleigh Avenue in the Woodpark area and became involved in a shooting incident.
No one was hurt.
Police say officers located the suspect vehicle a short time later and initiated a traffic stop on the southbound Bronson Avenue ramp to Riverside Drive. Two men were arrested for multiple offences.
CTV News saw a vehicle pinned between two police cruisers on the ramp last night.
Witnesses reported up to 10 police cruisers racing southbound on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University at one point.
Mohamed Ahmed Ali, 24, is facing:
- Careless use of a firearm
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a firearm dangerous to public
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle
- Resist arrest
- Flight while pursued by police
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Discharge a firearm with intent
Everton Ambrose, 28, is facing:
- Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, etc..
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Discharge a firearm with intent
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order x5
Ottawa Police say a gun has not been found. They believe it may have been thrown out the window during the chase somewhere between the intersections of Isabella at Percy and Riverside at Bronson. Police say if you find it, don't touch it, but call police immediately.