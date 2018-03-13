

CTV Ottawa, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Two men in their 20s are facing several firearms charges after Ottawa Police were called to investigate a report of a shooting.

Police say at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday, a victim was leaving a home on Hartleigh Avenue in the Woodpark area and became involved in a shooting incident.

No one was hurt.

Police say officers located the suspect vehicle a short time later and initiated a traffic stop on the southbound Bronson Avenue ramp to Riverside Drive. Two men were arrested for multiple offences.

CTV News saw a vehicle pinned between two police cruisers on the ramp last night.

Witnesses reported up to 10 police cruisers racing southbound on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University at one point.

Mohamed Ahmed Ali, 24, is facing:

Careless use of a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a firearm dangerous to public

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle

Resist arrest

Flight while pursued by police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Discharge a firearm with intent

Everton Ambrose, 28, is facing:

Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, etc..

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Discharge a firearm with intent

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order x5

Ottawa Police say a gun has not been found. They believe it may have been thrown out the window during the chase somewhere between the intersections of Isabella at Percy and Riverside at Bronson. Police say if you find it, don't touch it, but call police immediately.