

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An overnight shooting in Lowertown has left one person dead.

Ottawa Police were called to the area of Rideau Street, near Augusta, around 1:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

This is the second shooting in the area of Rideau and Augusta in five days.

On Thursday, Ottawa Police responded to a call for a shooting in the 400 block of Rideau Street. Shell casings were found on the ground.

A 25-year-old man was also found at the scene suffering from stab wounds.