

Norman Jack, News Talk 580 CFRA





One sight visitors won’t see on Parliament Hill on Canada Day is the Changing of the Guard.

The daily event is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the capital, with the red-coated soldiers marching to and from Parliament Hill to perform the ceremony.

It usually begins the weekend before Canada Day, but this year, it won't start until July 7th.

That's because the preparations for Canada's 150th birthday have left no room for the guard-changing ceremony to be performed.

The guards will be on duty at the Governor General's residence and at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.