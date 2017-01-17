Missing elderly man from Smiths Falls found safe
76-year-old Francis Ronald Billings is described as a white male, 5’8”-5’10” tall, 190 lbs, with mostly grey hair with traces of black. He was last seen wearing a black waist length leather coat, 2 tone blue knitted sweater and a camouflage baseball cap. (Smiths Falls Police Handout)
Smiths Falls Police
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 7:00PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 9:28PM EST
Smiths Falls Police say 76-year-old Francis Ronald Billings, who was reported missing Tuesday evening, was found safe and sound at a family member's residence.
Police thank the public for their help in locating Billings.
