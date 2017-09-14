

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will head to Seattle next week to tour Amazon’s headquarters.

The trip comes as a task force works to come up with a proposal showcasing why Ottawa should be the home of the online retail giant’s second headquarters, HQ2.

“We have the talent pool here, we have the high-tech sector that is booming, quality of life is second to none,” said Watson.

Ottawa is one of dozens of cities across North America submitting a bid for the headquarters that would bring an investment of about $5 billion U.S. and create 50,000 jobs.

Bids are due Oct. 19. Amazon could then take about a year to go through all the applications.