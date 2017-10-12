Man in critical condition after rollover in city’s south end
One person is in critical condition after a rollover in the city’s south end.
Paramedics say it happened in the 1800 block of Rideau Road just after 9 o’clock Wednesday night. A 52 year old man was trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
A 38-year-old female passenger was also hurt and was taken to hospital in serious condition.
No other vehicles were involved.
The roads have since reopened.
Police continue to investigate.