Male in custody after Preston St. incident
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 7:59PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 26, 2017 9:43PM EST
Ottawa Police say one male is in custody after a police operation in the city's Little Italy area Sunday evening.
Police say they were called to the 300 block of Preston Street in relation to an assault investigation.
A section of Preston St. was closed and the public was asked to avoid the area while police investigated. The road has since reopened.
