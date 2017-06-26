Jeffrey Arenburg, killer of CTV sportscaster Brian Smith, dies
Jeffrey Arenburg spotted smoking outside the downtown Ottawa Mission on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2014.
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 7:13PM EDT
The man who shot and killed beloved CTV Ottawa sportscaster Brian Smith has died.
Jeffrey Arenburg died from a heart attack earlier this month, Ottawa Police said Monday.
Arenburg shot Smith outside CTV’s Merivale Road Studios in 1995. He was found not criminally responsible due to his schizophrenia. He was granted an absolute discharge in 2006.
Arenburg was later jailed in the U.S., lived in Barrie, Ontario and in Nova Scotia before returning to Ottawa a few years ago.
