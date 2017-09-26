

by Jenn Pritchard, NewsTalk 580 CFRA





A driver in Gatineau is facing charges for leaving a child on the floor of their vehicle.

According to police, the driver was stopped on chemin d'Aylmer just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday during a traffic blitz and that's when officers noticed the child.

The seven-month-old child was lying on the floor in the backseat while a car seat sat empty.

The police officers helped place the child safely in the car seat, issued the driver a $127 fine and three demerit point.

Police said no other charges would be laid and that the child did not appear to be injured.