Gatineau police find infant on car floor during traffic stop
by Jenn Pritchard, NewsTalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 3:36PM EDT
A driver in Gatineau is facing charges for leaving a child on the floor of their vehicle.
According to police, the driver was stopped on chemin d'Aylmer just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday during a traffic blitz and that's when officers noticed the child.
The seven-month-old child was lying on the floor in the backseat while a car seat sat empty.
The police officers helped place the child safely in the car seat, issued the driver a $127 fine and three demerit point.
Police said no other charges would be laid and that the child did not appear to be injured.