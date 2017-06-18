

Jenna Perkins is devastated after one of her close friends, 18-year-old Michaela Martel, was killed in a crash in Stittsville Sunday.

"She just, made a big impact on my life and I'm really going to miss her," says Perkins.

Martel and 17-year-old Maddie Clement died after the vehicle they were travelling in on Fernbank Rd. left the road and crashed into a wooded area. Police believe the car was trying to pass another vehicle and lost control before slamming into the trees.

"Maddie was the kind of person who could light up a room," says friend Brianna Dilabio of Clement, who was the mother of a 14-month-old daughter.

"It was a great love between the two of them," Dilabio says. "I've never seen something like it. She was an amazing mom, for the time that she was here."

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help with funeral costs and put money away for Clement's daughter.

Emergency crews were called after a Chevy Cobalt left the road and entered a tree-filled area near 7025 Fernbank Road just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters said four people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and three of were found unconscious.

A 17-year-old girl and 18-year-old man were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say one of them was possibly being discharged on Tuesday.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said in a statement it's working with the families affected by the crash.

"The schools have reached out to the families of the three students involved to extend support," the statement said. The board said professional staff are available to support students and staff dealing with the news of the tragedy.

Police continue to investigate the crash. It's not clear if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.