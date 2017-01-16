FOUND: 55-year-old Ottawa woman missing since Jan. 10th
55-year-old Judy Cummings is described as a white female, 5' (152cm), 130lbs (59kg), short light brown hair, hazel eyes. Last seen January 10th, 2017, in the area of Booth Street. (Ottawa Police handout)
UPDATE: The Ottawa Police Service is advising the public that Judy Cummings has been located safe and sound\
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Police Service is asking for assistance in locating a missing female, Judy Cummings of Ottawa. Her family is concerned for her well-being.
Judy was last seen in the morning of January 10th, 2017, in the area of Booth Street.
She is described as a white female 55-year-old white female, 5' (152cm), 130lbs (59kg), short light brown hair, hazel eyes, no clothing description. Judy is in need of medication.
If you know where Judy currently is, please immediately contact Ottawa Police Dispatch at 613-230-6211. If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222 x 2355 between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.
