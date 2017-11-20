

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Five people have been displaced by an evening fire in Gatineau.

The fire broke out in a duplex on Rue Archambault just after 7 p.m.

Residents living in the duplex were alerted to the fire by neighbours, and got out safely.

Officials say flames were coming through the windows of the second floor of the building when firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the second unit.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.