

CTV Ottawa





Police are searching for a federal inmate illegally at large known to frequent the Ottawa area.

Jared Boyd, 33, is serving a two-year sentence for a number of charges, including posession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of property obtained by crime, according to the OPP.

He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Boyd is described as a white man, six feet tall, 216 pounds with tattoos on his left calf, left forearm, right wrist, chest and stomach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP's ROPE Squad at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).