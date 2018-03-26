

CTV Ottawa





A 21-year-old Nepean man has been charged with stunt driving after police say he was caught speeding past an ambulance in service early this morning.

OPP near Madoc stopped Faraz Mohammed Maqbool on Highway 7 near Jarvis Lake Road around 3:40 a.m.

Police say he was travelling at 153 kilometres an hour in a posted 80 km zone.

It's also reported he overtook an ambulance with its lights on.

Maqbool has lost his licence for seven days and his car has been impounded.