Ottawa Mission marks 20 years of its Food Service Training Program

The Ottawa Mission provides more than crucial shelter to those that find themselves without a home; its Food Services Training Program is one of many services offering the ingredients needed to succeed.

On Thursday, 26 students graduated from program. For graduate Raven Spade, it's the start of a new chapter in life.

"It's very emotional," she tells CTV News Ottawa. "Working in a kitchen is the goal."

Spade moved to Ottawa from Thunder Bay to improve her and her children's lives, learning the skills in the program to move forward.

"I arrived in a shelter and I'm basically starting from scratch," she said.

Students at Chef Ric's learn what it takes to work in a commercial kitchen, and the connections to start a new career.

"It's important because that's just the tip of the iceberg. Now they've succeeded. It's done everything they needed to do to be successful, and they've changed their lives," says Chef Ric Allen-Watson, the Ottawa Mission's Director of Food Services.

Launching in 2004, the Food Services Training Program is marking its 20th anniversary this year. According to the Mission, there have been around 350 graduates since the program began and nearly 90 per cent have found a job in the food service industry.

"One of the things about the program, we've got a lot of contacts and a lot of people willing to help you on the journey," says Nathan Adaka, who also graduated on Thursday.

"When I have this is my hand, it occurs to me I've come really far," he says, as he proudly holds up his certificate.

The program highlights how much the Mission does. It's not just basic shelter; it offers primary care, a dental clinic, hospice, and language and job training.

"And on top of that, we're still serving 3,000 meals a day and having 246 people sleep here every night. So more than a shelter, but still very much needed service," says Ottawa Mission CEO Peter Tilley.

All of it is a recipe for success for graduates like Spade, who says she's also showing her children what's possible.

"I can do it, and I did. I'm so happy and grateful."