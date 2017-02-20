

Thousands of people flocked to Ottawa City Hall Monday to celebrate Family Day with Ottawa Major Jim Watson and a few dinosaur friends.

Skaters of all ages and levels packed the Rink of Dreams for an afternoon of fun. Major Watson even took a rare skate around the rink.

Andy came out to the mayor's event to teach his daughter, Fiona, how to skate.

"I think we expected it to be busy," he said. "We have the centre area here nicely cordoned off so we can fall down a bunch."

Many attendees said they had planned to skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway Monday and were disappointed to see it close. The National Capital Commission said they made the decision to temporarily close the canal in the hopes of protecting the ice for future skating days. The canal closed Sunday after 25 skating days, up from 18 the year before.

The warm weather took a toll on sculptures and slides at Winterlude, but did not keep parents and kids away.

April Clavel-Cholette used Family Day as an opportunity to show her seven year old Winterlude for the first time.

"There are lots of activities," Clavel-Chloette said. " This is her first time here and I wanted to bring her and show her what it is all about."

The melting activities didn't seem to matter to April's daughter, Dania, who said the festivities were pretty cool.

"The weather is good and I like the sculptures a lot," Dania said.

The provincial holiday also drew many families out to the cross country ski trails at Gatineau Park, the local ski hills and the many local carnivals and ward skating parties.