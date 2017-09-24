

Sunday, thousands gathered on Parliament Hill to honour those who have died in the line of duty for the 40th anniversary of the Police and Peace Officer’s Memorial.

This year, Const. Richer Dubuc from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Quebec was added to the honour roll. Dubuc, a father of four, died after a crash between his vehicle and a farm tractor in Sainte-Bernard-de-Lacolle in March.

There were also eight historical officers who were honoured - dating back as far as 1876.

“I think they deserve to be honoured because back then we didn’t have a service as we have now to recognize those fallen,” said Retired Staff Sgt. Terry Welsh with the Ottawa Police Service.

The ceremony includes a police and peace officer parade from the Supreme Court of Canada to Kent and Wellington, followed by the memorial on the Hill. Officers from across Canada travel to the nation’s capital for the annual event.

“Policing is a family, and it’s important we come together once a year to show visible support from across the country,” said Chief Charles Bordeleau with Ottawa Police.

The ceremony started in 1978, one year after the death of Const. David Kirkwood, who was shot and killed while trying to execute an arrest warrant.

The first memorial honoured 14 officers. Since, the names of 860 fallen officers have been added to the list.