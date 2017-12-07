

It's been a very busy morning for emergency crews attending various crashes in the Ottawa area before 7 am and it could get worse. There are reports of vehicles off the road and in the ditch along Highway 416 N/B. Some lanes are closed as emergency crews are attending. There is a report of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 417 W/B at March Road. Another vehicle has hit the median on the Queensway near Bayshore in the west bound lanes.

Ottawa's east-end is slightly better although there are reports of black ice on the 417 near Boundary Road. Drivers will have the usual slowdowns heading west bound on the 174 between Place D'Orleans and Jeanne D'Arc.

Ottawa Police and Fire are warning motorists to drive slowly and move over for emergency crews.