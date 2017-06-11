

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police are looking for an eastern Ontario man in connection with a murder investigation in Orillia.

The death of 34-year-old Joseph Simonds dates back to June 4. Two men have already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

But now, OPP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 28-year-old Brian Quesnel (pictured above), of The Nation Municipality, which lies about an hour east of the Capital.

Quesnel is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder and should not be approached. If you have information, you're asked to call a newly established tip line at 1-844-677-5020.

Simonds was found early in the morning June 4, after Orillia OPP responded to a report of a shooting. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

20-year-old Sonny Brokenshire, of Orillia, and 41-year-old Martin Forget, of St. Barbe, Quebec, are both facing first-degree murder charges.