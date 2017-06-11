Eastern Ontario man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder charge
28-year-old Brian Quesnel is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a charge of first-degree murder. (OPP handout)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Sunday, June 11, 2017 12:23AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for an eastern Ontario man in connection with a murder investigation in Orillia.
The death of 34-year-old Joseph Simonds dates back to June 4. Two men have already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
But now, OPP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 28-year-old Brian Quesnel (pictured above), of The Nation Municipality, which lies about an hour east of the Capital.
Quesnel is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder and should not be approached. If you have information, you're asked to call a newly established tip line at 1-844-677-5020.
Simonds was found early in the morning June 4, after Orillia OPP responded to a report of a shooting. He was pronounced dead in hospital.
20-year-old Sonny Brokenshire, of Orillia, and 41-year-old Martin Forget, of St. Barbe, Quebec, are both facing first-degree murder charges.